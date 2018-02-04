Menu
Woodbridge
34°
Rain Shower
Feels like: 34°F
Wind: 0mph ENE
Humidity: 95%
Pressure: 29.77"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Connecting Virginia's Potomac Communities in Prince William and Stafford Counties.

News
Lake Ridge Middle School evacuated for gas leak, will open on time Monday

by Potomac Local on February 4, 2018 at 5:16 pm Leave a Comment

Students at Lake Ridge Middle School should plan to report on time Monday. 

From Prince William County Public Schools: 

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Lake Ridge, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...