News Lake Ridge Middle School evacuated for gas leak, will open on time Monday
Students at Lake Ridge Middle School should plan to report on time Monday.
From Prince William County Public Schools:
Lake Ridge Middle School will open on time and on a normal schedule tomorrow, Feb. 5. We briefly evacuated the building today due to a suspected gas leak. The fire department and our maintenance personnel have addressed the issue, and the building is safe.
— PWCS (@PWCSNews) February 4, 2018
