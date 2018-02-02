China, the biggest buyer of recyclable materials, notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it would be imposing a ban on the import of a broad range of recyclable materials including plastic, waste paper, and textiles from 2018. As the primary exporter of recyclable materials to China, the United States will be hit hardest by the ban.

“Wishful” and “dirty” recycling reduces the value of the commodity household recycling becomes once it is collected. Many people throw more than they should into their recycling containers because they think “the hauler will sort it at the facility,” and so they don’t feel the need to be extra cautious about how they sort.

When the average person looks at their recycling bins, they don’t see a $117 billion industry or make the connection that the simple act of sorting plastic, cardboard, paper and cans supports over 500,000 jobs in the U.S., which in turn sustains many other local businesses and services that communities rely on.

In a recent report published by the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, recycling in the City of Manassas has created 347 jobs and provides an estimated $80 million to our local economy.

The economic impact does not end there. The disposal cost for trash is $60 per ton.

By diverting cardboard, hard plastics and paper from the waste stream, businesses can reduce their waste disposal costs while supporting the local economy. The City of Manassas has public cardboard disposal dumpsters located behind Harris Pavilion, behind Taps and Apps and at Public Works – so you can dispose of your recyclables for free!

If you don’t believe there is a value to recycling, think again. When you don’t recycle – you pay.

Start your business recycling by doing three simple things:

Pick one recyclable (cardboard, paper, hard plastic, cans)

Set your recycling container in an easy to find location

Let your customers and staff know that you recycle

The City of Manassas is working in partnership with our contractors and other regional jurisdictions to develop policies and outreach information that clearly explains recycling requirements and improves public understanding of the economic and environmental consequences of recycling contamination.

Call Monica Boehringer on (703) 257-8256 or send an email to: mboehringer@manassasva.gov for more information and assistance with your business recycling needs.