News 10-month-old German Shepherd stabbed multiple times
A 19-year-old man is in custody, and a puppy is in serious condition after it was stabbed.
More from police:
Felony Animal Cruelty – On February 1 at 7:23AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13300 block of Paramount Ln in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an animal cruelty complaint. The caller reported to police that the accused, a family member, stabbed the family’s dog, a 10-month old shepherd lab mix, multiple times before leaving the area on foot. The accused was located a short time later by responding officers and detained without incident. The dog was transported to a local animal hospital with serious injuries. Following the investigation, officers arrested the accused without incident.
Arrested on February 1:
Alex Adolpho MENDEZ, 19, of 26 State Shop Rd in Stafford
Charged with felony animal cruelty
Court Date: March 5, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
