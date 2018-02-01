News Worker freed from trench at Embrey Mill construction site
We’re learning this morning that fire and rescue crews in Stafford County were dispatched just before 5 p.m. Wednesday when a man became trapped inside of a trench at a construction site.
From a press release:
Stafford, VA – February 1, 2018 – Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a medical emergency at construction site in the Embrey Mill development on Wednesday, January 31 at 4:50 pm. En route, units were advised that a worker had been trapped in an excavated trench by dirt and had been removed by co-workers. Rescue Engine 14 from the Garrisonville station and Medic 2 from the Stafford station arrived eight minutes after dispatch and found one male patient who had been trapped from the waist down when a section of the trench sidewall collapsed. “Our crews quickly assessed the patient and found that he had multiple injuries from the collapse.” said County Fire and EMS Chief Mark Lockhart. The patient was quickly transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Crews remained on the scene to assist the Stafford County Building Official and the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health – Safety Compliance Inspector.
The accident is under investigation by the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Safety Compliance Division.
