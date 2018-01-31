The Prince William County Service Authority’s annual Water Art Invitational is right around the corner, so high schoolers should get their artwork to us before it’s too late.

Please bring submissions with completed registration forms, photo releases and artwork labels (taped on the back of the artwork) to the Service Authority’ Raymond Spittle Building, located at 4 County Complex Ct., Woodbridge, by 5:00 p.m. on February 14.

Last year, a record 179 entries were received for the competition. The award ceremony for this year’s competition will be held on March 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Spittle Building in Woodbridge.

This year’s theme is “Water Helps Everything Happen” and all artwork submissions should reflect that theme. The categories are Painting & Drawing, Computer Graphics and Photography.

The Water Art Invitational is an annual art contest open to all high school students enrolled in public, private and homeschools located in Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Students must articulate themes related to clean, reliable drinking water as an indispensable and convenient resource that millions of people rely on every day.