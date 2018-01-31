Menu
Woodbridge
1 bedroom condo for rent in Occoquan

by Sponsored Post on January 31, 2018 at 10:56 am

I have a 1 bedroom condo for rent. $1100 per month. Mention this post on Potomac Local to get all utilities included. It’s located in Occoquan Ridge just outside of Occoquan. Close to VRE, I95 & 123 perfect for a young professional. Absolutely no smoking. It’s on the bottom floor of a 4 level building so it has a separate entrance, a small patio and “yard” that is away from all the others. Please email val6466[at]gmail.com if you’re interested.

