‘The Hollywood Special Effects Show is kicking off their United States tour’s first week in Manassas’

Place: Hylton Performing Arts Center

Date Saturday, Feb 3 at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM

Tickets start at $20

Families and kids of all ages can discover the Science of Movie Magic. From gruesome sci-fi monsters to huge explosions, this live event gives the audience a you the chance to get closer to the action then ever before with this interactive and action-packed family show.

Our team of special effects professionals, who have done SFX for productions including The Dark Knight Rises, Guardians of the Galaxy, Phantom of the Opera and Gam of Thrones will take the audience behind the scenes of their favorite action films to reveal the science and secrets of creating movie magic. . Audience can feel the heat from an onstage inferno, marvel at gruesome sic-fi monsters and be blow away by apocalyptic weather and will want to hold tight through huge explosions!!

https://vimeo.com/140079784 Link to a sneak peak trailer of event: