News iPhone sale goes bad in Stafford
From a sheriff’s report:
Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Sunday for attempting to rob two individuals at gunpoint who had decided not to purchase a cell phone from the suspect.
On January 28, 2018 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputy W.C. Betush responded to a call in the area of Fireberry Blvd. One of the victims told the deputy that he had met with an unknown person to purchase an iPhone 6s Plus. After seeing the phone, the victim decided not to move forward with the purchase and got back into his vehicle.
The suspect followed the victims back to their vehicle and asked, “What else you guys got?” He then began tapping on the driver’s side window with a firearm. When one of the victims attempted to get out of the vehicle, the suspect took off running.
Deputies set up a perimeter and brought in K-9 Steel and the drone team to assist with the investigation. The suspect was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody. After detectives obtained a search warrant, a firearm matching the victim’s description was found inside the house.
William Dion McQueen, Jr., 20, of Stafford, was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and incarcerated without bond. He is charged with attempted robbery and display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
