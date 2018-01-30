News Gainesville area shooter turns himself into police, no charges filed
The suspect in a shooting that occurred early this morning in Gainesville turned himself into police.
From a press release:
Shooting Investigation – On January 30 at 3:05AM, officers responded to the area of Sudley Rd and Tullamore Estates Rd in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim, identified as a 20-year-old man of Haymarket, was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The initial investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau revealed that the victim, a 20-year-old man of Haymarket, and a male acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation while driving in the above area. During the encounter, the victim was shot. The victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect initially fled the area before turning himself into police at the Paul T. White Police Station in Manassas. No charges have been placed at this time as detectives are still actively investigating this case. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
