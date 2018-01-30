Free webinar to help people living with Alzheimer’s identify potential signs, triggers of wandering

Wandering is a significant issue for people living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias and their loved ones. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, three of five people with Alzheimer’s disease will wander. If not found within 24 hours, up to half of the individuals who wander will suffer serious injury or death.

The Home Instead Senior Care network is extending its support to this important area of Alzheimer’s education through a web service at MissingSeniorNetwork.com that is designated to help family caregivers locate individuals with dementia who become lost. This is an important and potentially lifesaving area of Alzheimer’s support.

Professionals in the aging field are encouraged to help educate families about tapping into resources such as this web service to help ensure their loved ones remain safe.

To get the facts about the risks of wandering and what families need to know, be sure to register for this month’s webinar.

Participants in this webinar will be able to:

Identify some of the potential signs and triggers of wandering

Understand why individuals with Alzheimer’s and related dementias might wander

Identify ways to prepare the home to prevent wandering

Learn what to do if a person with Alzheimer’s goes missing

February 7, 2018

10:00 AM (PT) / 11:00 AM (MT) / 12:00 PM (CT) / 1:00 PM (ET)

These CEUs are offered in cooperation with the American Society on Aging. For more information and to complete the required pre-registration, go to CaregiverStress.com/ProfessionalEducation

