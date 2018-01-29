It’s a party when Competitive Edge turns two years old

Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center will hold its second birthday celebration Feb. 3, 2018 from 1 to 4 p.m. at its Woodbridge facility.

Open to the public, this no-cost event will feature free baseball and softball machine use, sports and fitness demonstrations, games and more. Highlights will include workouts by two U.S. military branches, thanks to a partnership between Competitive Edge and members of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force receiving fitness support through Competitive Edge’s programs and facilities. Super Nova Archery will be on hand, and the game room will also be open.

“We’re very excited,” said Shanel Evans, co-owner and founder. “This is our second year in business, and we wanted to celebrate with the community by throwing ourselves a birthday party. We’ll be showcasing several of our programs, as well as having the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force in attendance doing demos and fun challenges. We’re extremely proud to partner with our local military to support their recruits physically but also to provide our student athletes with additional resources.”

Competitive Edge is located at 14849 Persistence Drive, in the Featherstone Industrial Park.

Nominated for the Prince William Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Excellence in Small Business Award, Competitive Edge is a grand prize winner for the American Small Business



Championship 2017 SCORE Awards. Competitive Edge aims to develop the “complete athlete,” using performance sports training to enhance athletes’ performance and develop a competitive edge to excel in their desired sport. For more information, visit www.competitiveedgeva.com.