Fight inside Uptown Alley leads to parking lot shooting at Manassas Mall

From Prince William police:

Shooting Investigation – On January 28 at 2:33AM, officers responded to the 8300 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and lower body. Officers used their Department issued trauma kits to provide immediate first-aid to the victim before rescue crews arrived on scene. The victim, identified as a 24-year-old man of Manassas, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau determined that the victim and an unknown male were involved in a verbal altercation inside of the Uptown Alley located inside of the Manassas Mall. When the business closed, another altercation between the two parties occurred in the parking lot. During that encounter, the unknown male brandished a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the area. Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

White male, approximately 20 – 25 years of age, 6’00”, 190lbs, with black hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a camouflaged hat, black sweatshirt, light colored jeans, and light colored shoes