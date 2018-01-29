News Fight inside Uptown Alley leads to parking lot shooting at Manassas Mall
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Shooting Investigation – On January 28 at 2:33AM, officers responded to the 8300 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and lower body. Officers used their Department issued trauma kits to provide immediate first-aid to the victim before rescue crews arrived on scene. The victim, identified as a 24-year-old man of Manassas, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau determined that the victim and an unknown male were involved in a verbal altercation inside of the Uptown Alley located inside of the Manassas Mall. When the business closed, another altercation between the two parties occurred in the parking lot. During that encounter, the unknown male brandished a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the area. Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
White male, approximately 20 – 25 years of age, 6’00”, 190lbs, with black hair and brown eyes
Last seen wearing a camouflaged hat, black sweatshirt, light colored jeans, and light colored shoes
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Prince William County Arts Council promotes all art in the Greater Prince William County Area
January 25, 2018 Comments off
Once a Radio City Rockette, no slowing for this soon-to-be 93-year-old
January 24, 2018 Comments off
History Lecture Series offered again this year at the Old Manassas Courthouse
January 22, 2018 Comments off
Manassas Market Report: The City’s retail market closed out the year strong
January 22, 2018 Comments off
‘Acting with an air of arrogance is not the FreshySites way’
January 16, 2018 Comments off
IT threats to look out for in 2018
January 15, 2018 Comments off