Two shot in Dale City over weekend

Two men were shot in Dale City on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s what we know:

Shooting Investigation – Currently, officers are on scene investigating a reported shooting which occurred in the area of the 15000 block of Cloverdale Rd in Woodbridge at approximately 4:20PM. Two individuals were transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons. The suspects are believed to have left the area in an unknown direction of travel. At this time, this incident does not appear to be random and there’s no public threat. More information will be released as it becomes available. Please follow our social media – Facebook & Twitter @PWCPolice – for further updates.