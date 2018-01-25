The Woodbridge Campus of Northern Virginia Community College will remain closed on Thursday, January 25, due to a burst pipe within the Seefeldt Building, the largest classroom building on the campus.

NOVA Police were notified on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a pipe burst on the third floor of the building, damaging that floor as well as floors below. Students, faculty and staff have been instructed to not come to the Woodbridge Campus on Thursday, as all day and evening classes and activities have been cancelled. Students should check their college email as well as the NOVA Website, www.nvcc.edu, for updates and to learn whether their classes will be held online.

NOVA has a continuity of operations plan, or COOP, in place for such occasions, and that plan is being executed in an effort to minimize disruption to the NOVA community. All updates will be posted to the NOVA Website, www.nvcc.edu, or issued via the NOVA Alert text messaging system.