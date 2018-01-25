Lidl on Route 3 in Spotsylvania County ready for its debut

It was one of the first Lidl stores to come out of the ground in our area. And now it is set to open after its sister stores in Manassas, south Stafford, and Lake Ridge where construction began before the latter locations.

From a press release:

On Thursday, February 15, customers in Fredericksburg, Virginia, will have the opportunity to experience Lidl when its Plank Road store opens that day. The new store, located at 5455 Plank Road, will open at 8:00 a.m., immediately following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. This will be Lidl’s second store in the Fredericksburg area.

A recent study from the University of North Carolina indicated that retailers in the immediate vicinity of Lidl stores have dropped their prices at unprecedented rates when Lidl has entered the market. Competing grocers drop prices on individual products by as much as 55 percent on average in areas where Lidl operates.

“We are proud to be driving prices down for customers around our stores,” said Will Harwood, Lidl US spokesman. “This ‘Lidl effect’ is great news, not just for Lidl customers, but for everyone who shops in the areas surrounding our stores. We are excited to bring Lidl’s award-winning products to Plank Road in a few short weeks.”

Lidl US Grand Opening Events and Specials

Customers will be able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers at the new Fredericksburg store. The first 100 customers to arrive will also receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. Shoppers can also sample an array of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last. The fun continues throughout grand opening weekend with games, activities, prizes, special deals, and giveaways.