Traffic I-66 lane closures ‘Sunday night, Feb. 4, through Friday morning, Feb. 9, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.’
From a press release:
Single, left lane closures are planned during overnight hours (weather permitting) Monday night, Jan. 29, through Friday morning, Feb. 2, and Sunday night, Feb. 4, through Friday morning, Feb. 9, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night on eastbound I-66 inside the Beltway, between I-495 and Fairfax Drive (Route 237), to allow crews to safely perform survey work related to the I-66 eastbound widening project. Additionally, a right shoulder closure is planned (weather permitting) on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on eastbound I-66 between I-495 and Fairfax Drive.
Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.The survey work is needed prior to the start of construction on the I-66 eastbound widening project, which includes adding an additional through lane along four miles of eastbound I-66 between the Dulles Connector Road (Route 267) and Fairfax Drive (Exit 71) in Fairfax and Arlington counties.The project includes ramp modifications at Exits 69 and 71, rehabilitation and/or repairs to bridges, construction of more than 11,000 linear feet of new and replacement noise barriers eastbound and westbound, widening bridges, and constructing a new bridge over Lee Highway for the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail.Additionally, the project will provide direct access from eastbound I-66 to the West Falls Church Metro station by constructing a new ramp connection between two existing ramps (eastbound I-66 to Route 7 and the eastbound I-66 collector-distributor road adjacent to the station’s parking garage.)The $85.7 million I-66 Eastbound Widening contract was awarded by VDOT to Lane Construction Corporation of Chantilly in December 2017. The additional lane will be open to traffic in fall 2020 and the overall project is expected to be complete in fall 2021. Find additional I-66 project information at http://inside.transform66.org/
.
