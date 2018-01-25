I-66 lane closures ‘Sunday night, Feb. 4, through Friday morning, Feb. 9, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.’

From a press release:

Single, left lane closures are planned during overnight hours (weather permitting) Monday night, Jan. 29 , through Friday morning, Feb. 2 , and Sunday night, Feb. 4 , through Friday morning, Feb. 9 , from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night on eastbound I-66 inside the Beltway, between I-495 and Fairfax Drive (Route 237), to allow crews to safely perform survey work related to the I-66 eastbound widening project. Additionally, a right shoulder closure is planned (weather permitting) on Thursday, Feb. 1 , from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on eastbound I-66 between I-495 and Fairfax Drive.



Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

The survey work is needed prior to the start of construction on the I-66 eastbound widening project, which includes adding an additional through lane along four miles of eastbound I-66 between the Dulles Connector Road (Route 267) and Fairfax Drive (Exit 71) in Fairfax and Arlington counties.

The project includes ramp modifications at Exits 69 and 71, rehabilitation and/or repairs to bridges, construction of more than 11,000 linear feet of new and replacement noise barriers eastbound and westbound, widening bridges, and constructing a new bridge over Lee Highway for the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail.

Additionally, the project will provide direct access from eastbound I-66 to the West Falls Church Metro station by constructing a new ramp connection between two existing ramps (eastbound I-66 to Route 7 and the eastbound I-66 collector-distributor road adjacent to the station’s parking garage.)