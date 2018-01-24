Menu
For a Better Commute. For a Better Prince William County.

No bus service at Woodbridge NOVA on Thursday, Jan. 24

by Potomac Local on January 24, 2018 at 5:20 pm Leave a Comment

From an email:

The bus stop at the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge campus will continue to be inaccessible on Thursday, January 25 due to a water main break. Repairs are taking longer than initially expected.

The closest alternate stops are:

Northbound Dumfries OmniLink (traveling toward PRTC Transit Center):

–Neabsco Mills Road at Freedom High School

Southbound Dumfries OmniLink (traveling toward Quantico):

–Neabsco Mills Road at North College Drive

The bus stop will reopen when repairs are complete. Further updates will be sent as necessary.

