No bus service at Woodbridge NOVA on Thursday, Jan. 24

From an email:

The bus stop at the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge campus will continue to be inaccessible on Thursday, January 25 due to a water main break. Repairs are taking longer than initially expected.

The closest alternate stops are:

Northbound Dumfries OmniLink (traveling toward PRTC Transit Center):

–Neabsco Mills Road at Freedom High School

Southbound Dumfries OmniLink (traveling toward Quantico):

–Neabsco Mills Road at North College Drive

The bus stop will reopen when repairs are complete. Further updates will be sent as necessary.