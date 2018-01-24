Traffic No bus service at Woodbridge NOVA on Thursday, Jan. 24
From an email:
The bus stop at the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge campus will continue to be inaccessible on Thursday, January 25 due to a water main break. Repairs are taking longer than initially expected.
The closest alternate stops are:
Northbound Dumfries OmniLink (traveling toward PRTC Transit Center):
–Neabsco Mills Road at Freedom High School
Southbound Dumfries OmniLink (traveling toward Quantico):
–Neabsco Mills Road at North College Drive
The bus stop will reopen when repairs are complete. Further updates will be sent as necessary.
