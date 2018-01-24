News Man shot multiple times at apartment complex outside Manassas
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Shooting Investigation – On January 23 at 7:02PM, officers responded to the Maplewood Park Apartments located in the 8100 block of Peakwood Ct in Manassas (20111) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body. Officers provided immediate first-aid to the victim before rescue crews arrived on scene. The victim, identified as a 28-year-old man, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The initial investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect. During the encounter, the victim was shot. After the shooting, the suspect fled the area. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. At this point, this incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Once a Radio City Rockette, no slowing for this soon-to-be 93-year-old
January 24, 2018 Comments off
History Lecture Series offered again this year at the Old Manassas Courthouse
January 22, 2018 Comments off
Manassas Market Report: The City’s retail market closed out the year strong
January 22, 2018 Comments off
‘Acting with an air of arrogance is not the FreshySites way’
January 16, 2018 Comments off
IT threats to look out for in 2018
January 15, 2018 Comments off
The friendly faces of website design, SEO, online advertising
January 7, 2018 Comments off