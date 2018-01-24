Menu
Man shot multiple times at apartment complex outside Manassas

by Potomac Local on January 24, 2018 at 5:26 pm Leave a Comment

From a press release: 

Shooting Investigation – On January 23 at 7:02PM, officers responded to the Maplewood Park Apartments located in the 8100 block of Peakwood Ct in Manassas (20111) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body. Officers provided immediate first-aid to the victim before rescue crews arrived on scene.  The victim, identified as a 28-year-old man, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The initial investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect. During the encounter, the victim was shot. After the shooting, the suspect fled the area. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. At this point, this incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

