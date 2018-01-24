From a press release:

Delegate Tim Hugo and Senator Ryan McDougle have introduced companion legislation that will allow an individual to petition for expungement of convictions for marijuana possession, underage alcohol possession, and using a false ID to obtain alcohol when the offense occurred prior to the person’s twenty-first birthday and after a 5 year period. Individuals petitioning for expungement would first have to demonstrate that all terms of their original sentence have been satisfied.

“This bill allows for young adults that made a mistake but have paid for that mistake, and proven that they were able to learn from it, to move forward in life without a misdemeanor conviction hanging over their heads,” said Delegate Hugo. “This is a small but significant change in law that will allow these young people to find better jobs and be more productive members of society. This legislation isn’t a ‘free pass’ or a ‘get out of jail free’ card. After individuals have paid for their crimes, they will be able to ask for a second chance. No longer will they have to pay “for the rest of their lives.”

“This measure will give Virginians who ran afoul of certain laws in their youth the opportunity for a second chance,” Senator McDougle said. “It is a reasonable and practical path to lifting the burden of a permanent criminal record for those who have turned their lives around.”

Last Wednesday, the Senate Committee for Courts of Justice unanimously approved Senator McDougle’s bill (SB403) 15 to 0. HB1214 (Hugo) has been assigned to the House Courts of Justice Committee.