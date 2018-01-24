Menu
Woodbridge
News
Arrest made in road rage turned gun brandishing case

by Potomac Local on January 24, 2018 at 6:01 pm Leave a Comment

DALE CITY — Police tell us they’ve made an arrest in a road rage case that involved who pulled out a gun and pointed it at another driver

From police: 

Brandishing a Firearm | Road Rage *ARREST – On January 22, Howard Samual ANDERSON turned himself into police at the Prince William County Courthouse in Manassas without incident. ANDERSON was wanted for a road rage incident which occurred in the Dale City area of Prince William County on January 7.

Arrested on January 22: [No Photo Available]

Howard Samual ANDERSON, 41, of 928 Central Hills Ln in Hyattsville, Maryland

Charged with brandishing a firearm

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

