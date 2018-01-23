News ‘The male suspect told the juvenile to “get in the van”
From police:
Suspicious Event
On January 19, 2018 at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department met with a complainant for a report of a suspicious event. The complainant told police at approximately 6:45 a.m. on January 19, 2018 her juvenile son was walking to the bus stop in the area of Point of Woods Dr at Liberia Ave when he was approached by a male subject in a van. The male suspect told the juvenile to “get in the van”. The juvenile immediately fled the area.
The suspect is described as a 45 year-old, heavy-set Hispanic male. The suspect vehicle is described as a white work van with blue lettering above the rear tires of the vehicle. Anyone with information about this event is encouraged to call the Manassas City Police Department Investigative Services Division at 703.257.8092 or Crime Solvers. The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The confidential 24-hour tip line is 703.330.0330.
