Special election to replace Thomas will wait until November

STAFFORD – A permanent replacement for now Delegate Bob Thomas, a former Stafford County Supervisor from the George Washington District, will be held in November.

Those who wish to consider as a temporary replacement need to start on their paperwork.

From a press release:

At its January 23, 2018, meeting, the Stafford Board of Supervisors, pursuant to Virginia Code § 24.2-226, authorized a special election to fill the seat vacated by former Supervisor, Robert “Bob” Thomas, Jr., George Washington District, who is now a Delegate in the Virginia House of Delegates. The special election will be held on the same day as the general election, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The winner of the special election will serve out the remaining term of the George Washington District supervisor’s seat, which ends on December 31, 2019.

“Holding a special election in November will give potential candidates more time to campaign and save taxpayers money, as the elections will be held simultaneously,” said Board Chairman Meg Bohmke.

Virginia Code § 24.2-228 requires the Board to appoint an interim supervisor for the George Washington District seat within 45 days of the vacancy occurring. The Board has delineated the below process to consider and appoint an interim supervisor to serve the district in advance of the special election. Chairman Bohmke continued, “We were very deliberate in our conversations regarding this seat. It is our intent to be open and transparent while also being fair to all those who are interested in serving Stafford County.”

Candidates seeking to be considered for the interim appointment must be registered voters who reside within the boundaries of the George Washington Electoral District. Interested persons must submit a completed application package which is received by 12 noon on Friday, February 2, 2018. The application package must include a resume, a Board Bank Application, a Certificate of Candidate Qualifications, and a letter of interest which addresses the following three questions:

· Why are you seeking an appointment with the Board?

· What involvement have you had within the Stafford community?

· What leadership qualifications do you possess

The completed application package should be submitted to the attention of Marcia Hollenberger, Chief Deputy Clerk, via email to mhollenberger@ staffordcountyva.gov , via fax at (540) 720-4572, or via U. S. Mail to P.O. Box 339, Stafford, VA 22555-0339, or via hand-delivery to the Office of the County Administrator, Stafford County Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA.

The schedule for considering candidates to fill the vacancy is as follows:

Deadline for receipt of applications: Friday, 02/02/2018 at 12:00 p.m.

Board discussion and selection of candidates to move forward for an interview during closed meeting.

Tuesday, 02/06/2018

Selected candidate interviews during closed meeting and appointment of the interim George Washington District Supervisor during open session.

Special Board Meeting, Wednesday, 02/07/2018