Menu
Woodbridge
55°
Cloudy
Feels like: 54°F
Wind: 5mph SSE
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 29.86"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For a Better Prince William County.

Traffic
It’s not looking good for Prince William County when it comes to landing Amazon HQ2. But it’s not all bad, either.

by Potomac Local on January 22, 2018 at 7:01 pm Leave a Comment

Become a member today and keep reading!

Please login or subscribe to either a monthly plan for $6 or an annual plan for $65.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Lake Ridge, Occoquan Local, Woodbridge Local, Business, Gainesville, Haymarket Local, Prince William, Traffic & Transit
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...