First enlisted female Marine dies, had ties to Quantico

From Quantico Marine Corps Base public affairs office:

Retired Marine Master Sgt. Catherine G. Murray will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Jan. 23, 2018. Murray was recognized on Nov. 30, 1962 as the first enlisted female Marine to retire from active duty after serving honorable for nearly 20 years.

Murray passed away with dignity and peace at her home in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. on Dec. 20, 2017. She is survived by her companion and caregiver of 22 years, Mark Adkins, along with her many dear friends.

Murray enlisted in the Marine Corps reserve in 1943 and was assigned to motor transport duties until 1946 where she drove both sedans and five-ton trucks for the Marine Corps during her service in World War II.

When the armed forces demobilized their ‘Force of Women’ at the end of the war, Murray was retained on active duty with the Marine Corps. In 1948, she was authorized to integrate into the regular service.

During her enlistment, Murray was stationed overseas in London and Hawaii and even spent some time in Quantico, Va., where she was instrumental in the planning and writing many of the military examinations used by female Marines at the time.

Murray’s decorations included the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (six awards), the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and National Defense Service Medal.