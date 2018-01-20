The Young Center is looking for adult volunteers to be child advocates for immigrant children

Good Morning Prince William – Macy’s Clothing Closet needs your help to organize donated clothing for the residents of both the SERVE Shelter in Manassas and the Hilda Barg Shelter in Woodbridge. It’s a great way for you to give a little piece of mind to shelter residents who arrive with literally the shirt on their back. Call Julie at (571) 748-2674 or visit their website at:nvfs.org to learn more.

· The Lutheran Church of the Covenant in Dale City wants to pack 30,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger on March 10th. Super fun, family friendly event to help those less fortunate. You can choose either morning or afternoon shift. Please visit: www.whatsupwoodbridge.com for the link to register.

· K9 Serving Vets is looking for a volunteer photographer at their events. Please email cclark@k9sservingvets.org to learn more.

· Project Mend-A-House is now registering participants for their Live Well Workshops. This chronic disease self-management program meets at the Manassas Senior Center on Thursday mornings. Please call Martha at (571) 264-8559 to learn more.

· Prince William Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta invite you to the celebration of the contributions Africa-Americans make to the arts on Saturday February 3rd, 6-8pm at the Candy Factory in Manassas. Come see the wonderful exhibition of photography, painting and mixed media.

· The Young Center is looking for adult volunteers to be child advocates for unaccompanied immigrant children. The next training is March 3rd to give you all the tools needed for the child’s immigration process and their life in general. Please email: tkitchen@theyoungcenter.org to learn more.

· First Tee of Prince William County promises spring is right around the corner so volunteers are needed to teach kids the fundamentals of a good golf swing. Come join the fun of sharing the game of golf with kids while also sharing dealing with life’s issues. Please call Alan at (703) 792-8064 to learn more.

· People Incorporated is looking for volunteer tax preparers willing to be certified as an IRS VITA Income Tax Preparer for the 2018 tax season. This special tax preparer assists low-income individuals and families with tax preparation at Saint James Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper Street in Warrenton. Training is required, but you will be helping this vulnerable population navigate through their tax forms and IRS regulations. Volunteer Greeters are also needed to welcome those who visit the site, distribute forms, and create a pleasant atmosphere for the clients. For more information, please call Jeanne at (571) 445-3020 or email jhaley@peopleinc.net.

· Serve Our Willing Warriors will be hosting “A Night in Monte Carlo” February 3, 6:30pm-10:30pm at the Piedmont Club. Volunteers are needed to spread the word about the event, collect auction items, help with sponsorships and assist with various tasks the day of the event. Kimberly at kimberly.gaytan@willingwarriors.org is happy to provide more information on this great fundraiser. The agency also has numerous other volunteer opportunities available. It’s a great way to say Thank You to our veterans for their sacrifices, and also help this wonderful organization spread the word on how they support veterans. Please email volunteer@willingwarriors.org or visit willingwarriors.org for more information.

· The good folks at ACTS are in need of volunteer groups (large and small) who can help with various facilities projects such as grounds work, painting and helping their shelter create more space. Volunteers must be at least 16, and this is family friendly! Please contact Tamika at tmartin2@actspwc.us to learn how you can support this agency’s programs.

· The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program is in urgent need of volunteers age 55+ to teach 4th grade children the life skills to keep them safe alone and safe at home. Volunteers must be available during school hours. This fun curriculum is very interactive and of course the kids are very fun. Training is provided; please call Jan to learn more at (571) 292-5307 to be part of the RSVP team.

· SERVE Shelter is in need of small volunteer groups (6-8) who can prepare and serve a meal to their shelter residents in February. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Meals needed are February 11 Dinner and February 19 (President’s Day) Brunch and Dinner. Groups have the option to prepare food offsite and deliver, or bring ingredients and prepare and serve onsite in the shelter kitchen. Please contact Julie at jrmartinez@nvfs.org for more information on how to provide the homeless with a delicious, home-cooked meal.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.