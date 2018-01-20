The Prince William Chamber of Commerce announced its list of nominees for its annual Business Awards.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, from 6 to 9.m.

And the nominees are…

“Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award for Arts & Education

° IMPACTO Youth

° Christ Chapel Academy

° Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award for Health & Human Services

° Action in Community Through Service (ACTS)

° BARN Community Housing

° Comfort Cases

° Gainesville/Haymarket Rotary Club

° Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington-Hogar Immigrant Services

° Semper K9 Assistance Dogs

° Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center

° Shared Parenting Education & Custody Services

° Dale City Track Club

° Serve Our Willing Warriors

° Volunteer Prince William

Excellence in Small Business Award (1-10 Employees)

° New Media Horizons, LLC

° Hepburn & Sons, LLC

° East to West Embroidery & Design, Inc.

° Professionals by Design

° Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center

° Accounting and Tax Services

° American Solutions for Business

° Brock-Norton Insurance

° Baden Contracting

° Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

° SBR Workplace Consultation Services

Business Excellence Award (11+ Employees)

° Able Moving and Storage, Inc.

° DuvallWheeler, CPAs

° Comfort Keepers – Manassas

° Contract Solutions, Inc.

° Insperity

° Loveless Porter Architects, LLC

° My Plumber Heating and Cooling

° MP Copiers, Inc.

° Offix

Emerging Business of the Year

° FirstLight HomeCare of Woodbridge

° Shining Sol Candle Company

° Tortino Mare

° Professionals by Design

Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year

° CoWork, LLC

° County Commercial Development Committee

° Leadership Prince William & Comcast

° Omega World Travel

° Stafford Hospital

° Prince William County Service Authority & SPARK

° FirstLight HomeCare of Woodbridge

° HyQuest Consulting Solutions, LLC

Community Outreach Award

° Jirani Coffeehouse

° AAA MidAtlantic, Car Care, Insurance, Travel

° Apple Federal Credit Union

° Contract Solutions, Inc.

° MP Copiers, Inc.

° Shared Parenting Education & Custody Services

° Southern Management Corporation

° Stafford Hospital

° HyQuest Consulting Solutions, LLC

° Alchemy Enterprises, LLC

° Wegman’s of Woodbridge

° Storage Strategies, Inc.

Excellence in Hospitality & Tourism

° Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

° Occoquan Transportation Company, LLC

° Bistro L’Hermitage

° Marriott Residence Inn – Potomac Mills

Excellence in F/I/RE (Finance, Insurance & Real Estate)

° Weber Rector Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc.

° Thomas Bigoski Insurance Agency, LLC

Tech Company of the Year

° Laser Quest Corporation

° Micron Technology, Inc.

° Transaction Expert

Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award

° William Reeder, George Mason University (Retired)

° Charlie Deane, Prince William County Police Chief (Retired)

° Michael Vanderpool, Vanderpool, Frostick and Nishanian, LLC

° J. Manley Garber, NOVEC (Retired)

° Molly Grove, George Mason University, Science & Technology Campus

° Marty Nohe, Prince William Board of Supervisors and Appliance Connection

° Karen Smith, ARC of Greater Prince William

° John & Shirley Dominick, Serve Our Willing Warriora