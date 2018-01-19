Road rage case with gun leads to arrest

From a press release:

Brandishing a Firearm | Road Rage – On January 7 at 1:12PM, officers responded to the area of Dale Blvd and Birchdale Ave in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 39-year-old man, reported to police that he was driving on Brickwood Dr when he observed a silver Dodge Charger speeding and driving recklessly. The driver of the Charger allegedly drove through several stop signs before stopping the vehicle in the middle of the road at the intersection of Brickwood Dr and Brazil Ct. The victim drove his vehicle around the Charger and made eye contact with the driver. The victim continued driving and made no other contact with the other driver. The victim stopped at the intersection of Benita Fitzgerald and Brickwood Dr where the driver of the Charger pulled alongside. At that point, the driver lowered his window and pointed a handgun towards the victim. The suspect immediately drove away with the victim following. The suspect was last seen getting onto I-95 northbound before the victim contacted police. Upon further investigation, officers identified the driver of the Charger as Howard Samual ANDERSON and obtained a warrant for his arrest on January 16.

Wanted: [Photo from September 2017]

Howard Samual ANDERSON, 41, of the 900 block of Central Hills Ln in Hyattsville, Maryland

Described as black male, 6’01”, 220lbs, with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for brandishing a firearm