From a press release:

A Dumfries man was sentenced today to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay $648,000 in restitution for sex trafficking two minor victims from July 2013 to July 2015.

Michael Edward Gunn, 41, is a previously convicted sex offender. According to court documents, Michael Gunn lured and enticed the two minor victims into his prostitution ring and kept them there by providing drugs, telling the victims the ring was a family that took care of each other, providing the victims a place to stay, and by engaging in sexual relationships with both minor victims. During the course of the conspiracy, the minor victims brought in approximately $648,000 in earnings, the majority of which went to Michael Gunn.

According to evidence presented at trial, Michael Gunn helped create online advertisements, drove them to prostitution appointments, and collected and controlled the money. Evidence also showed that Michael Gunn knew both minor victims were underage. For example, around the time one of the victims was 14 years old, Gunn saw a missing persons poster with the girl’s photo and her actual date of birth.

Michael Gunn was joined in this conspiracy to prostitute the two minors by his wife, Angel Gunn, 35, and his girlfriend, Vanessa Dominguez, 31. Both women were adult prostitutes who assisted him in running the prostitution ring and testified at trial as to Michael Gunn’s role in leading the conspiracy. Both women pleaded guilty to sex trafficking minors. Angel Gunn was sentenced to 140 months in prison, and Vanessa Dominguez was sentenced to 120 months in prison.

Dana J. Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Andrew W. Vale, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, M. Jay Farr, Arlington County Chief of Police, Barry M. Barnard, Chief of Prince William County Police, and Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Superintendent of Virginia State Police, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maureen Cain and Kimberly R. Pedersen prosecuting the case.

The Dumfries Police Department provided significant assistance with this investigation.