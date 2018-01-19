Bookmark this page for Prince William County events in February 2018

From a press release:

Valentine’s Day Celebrations:

2/10 – American Festival Pops Orchestra: Valentine Pops @ Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas)

The talented musicians of the American Festival Pops Orchestra set an amorous mood for you and your loved one in a performance of romantic standards just in time for Valentine’s Day.

2/10 – My Heart is for You Cookie Decorating Class at Simply Dessert (Gainesville)

Students will receive instructions and demonstration in how to work with royal icing. Each student will take home 8 decorated cookies and all supplies are included in the class, $35 per person.

2/10 – Historic Occoquan Chocolate Walk (Occoquan)

February 10th from 11am – 4pm visitors can enjoy grazing through this historic mill town tasting chocolate goodies. With over 35 shops participating this makes for the perfect pre-Valentine’s day afternoon. Guests can also register for a chance to win a necklace of fresh water dyed Chocolate Pearls.

12/14 – Valentine’s Serenade at Club Eclipse (Gainesville)

The Night & Day quartet is at the awesome new group that will be serenading couples at Club Eclipse for Valentine’s Day, 2018. Join vocalist Katie Hale, along with Michael Suser on keyboards, Robert Vetter on trumpet, and Roger Rosa on upright bass as we weave a romantic mood with lovely swing and jazz music.

African American History Month Events:

The Underground Railroad Network to Freedom at Leesylvania State Park (Woodbridge)

**This event runs every Friday, Saturday & Sunday throughout the month of February.

Leesylvania State Park property is associated with the flight of two runaway slaves as well as a slave who escaped in 1848. A band of escaped slaves also informed Union soldiers of Confederate activity at the property’s Freestone Point in September 1861. Learn about aspects of the park’s rich and diverse history as we celebrate Black History Month.

2/17 – Future Kings Fourth Annual Black History Gala (Woodbridge)

Future Kings will be having their Fourth Annual Black History Gala on February 17, 2018 at the Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge. The event is a fundraiser that benefits their scholarship program. This year, they will be honoring Mr. Clarence Miller with their “Founder’s Award”. They will also be presenting the “James Garret Scholarship” award and the “Yvonne Hill Brown Scholarship” award. Yvonne Brown was a life-long member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority and a strong supporter of the work being done by Future Kings. Get your tickets today!

Other Attraction Events:

2/3 – Open Mic Night at Brew Republic (Woodbridge)

Join Brew Republics team for Open Mic Night every Saturday night. Bring your talent and show them what you’ve got… Music? Poetry? Magic? Comedy? Creatively reading Green Eggs and Ham? They’ve got the stage, you bring the talent.

2/3 – Back to the 90s Night at Uptown Alley (Manassas)

Enjoy the Keeton Band’s live tribute to Incubus, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, & more!

2/4 – Super Bowl 52 Party at Ornery Beer Company (Woodbridge)

Looking for a great place to watch the Super Bowl this year? Ornery Beer Company is the spot to be. They will be raffling off a 50” TV at the end of the game and visitors can enjoy beer and food specials throughout the game too!

2/4 – Bridal Open House at the Regency at Dominion Valley (Haymarket)

The team at the Regency at Dominion Valley invite you to come out for their Bridal open house to check out their beautiful wedding venue and meet their preferred vendors too!

2/4 – Farm Tour at The Little Goat Farm on the Lake (Nokesville)

Looking for a unique way to spend a Sunday? Come out and spend it with goats, alpacas, llamas, and chickens on the farm. Tours will be open from 12-2 pm. The cost is $10 per participant and include feed for the animals. Please purchase your tour tickets in advance.

2/10 – One Hot Mess at Club Eclipse (Gainesville)

The ONE HOT MESS acoustic band serves up a wide variety of classic rock covers with an emphasis on crisp vocal harmonies. The group consists of seasoned musicians that have been playing the local venues for years with an established and loyal following.

2/10 – Detox to Retox at Brew Republic (Woodbridge)

This beer and yoga class is a basic 60 minute Vinyasa Flow suitable for beginners and experienced students. Participants will enjoy basic and advanced poses, hand on assists and learn breathing techniques so you are ready to be more mindful when it comes to the Beer tasting!

2/17 – AIDA by Northern Virginia Ballet at Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas)

Don’t miss the World Premiere Ballet AIDA set to Verdi’s stunning music. The first full-length ballet of AIDA, this heart-wrenching story of two lovers from warring countries who must choose between love or country.

2/18 – Lexi Jackson at Farm Brew LIVE (Manassas)

Spend your afternoon taking in the sultry sounds of Lex Jackson at Farm Brew Live. Raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Lexi has never left her country roots. She is a singer and guitarist performing all along the East Coast.

2/24 – Mid-Atlantic Chiliheads Pod Cook Off at Tin Cannon (Gainesville)

Join Tin Cannon for the Mid Atlantic Chiliheads (Chili MAC) Pod CCO benefiting Bull Run Warrior Retreat. This will be an outdoor cook so be sure to DRESS WARMLY! The brewery will open to the public at 1 pm.