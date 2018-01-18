A Retrospective of Black History Month exhibit will be showcased at Candy Factory

From a press release:

To commemorate Black History Month, the Center for the Arts has scheduled Ayeye: A Retrospective of Black History Month, an exhibit from January 30 – March 2 exploring art works by local and regional African-American artists.

The term ayeye means “celebration” or “ceremony” in Yoruba. For a third year, Prince William Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta (PWCAC DST) will host a Black History Month reception at the Center for the Arts to celebrate the contributions that African-Americans make to the arts. The free opening reception will be on Saturday, February 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the public is welcomed. Attendees will enjoy live music, refreshments and door prizes, in addition to the opportunity to enjoy artwork and photography.

This eclectic and collaborative exhibition includes photography, painting, and mixed media with subject matter ranging from studies of African culture and history to nature and travel photography.

Ceremonies are considered a core value in Yoruba culture and involve the participation of not only family, but community. Join PWCAC DST to celebrate culture, history, and community.