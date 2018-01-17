WOODBRIDGE — Today, Wednesday, January 17th, 2018, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center officially unveiled a $2.6 million renovation of its Emergency Department.

Surrounded by doctors, nurses, members of the team and representatives from Prince William County’s EMS, hospital President Kathie Johnson helped cut the ribbon and usher in this new generation of emergency care at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The redesign and renovation of the 21,000-square-foot space features a revamp of patient rooms and storage areas, creating a clean, sleek, inviting space supporting streamlined services and exemplary patient care.

Lobby renovations will expedite the registration and triage process and allow our clinical staff to assess the severity of a patient’s ailments. Inside the Emergency Department doors, the open floor plan allows our nurses, doctors and staff to more easily see, monitor and respond to our patients.

The renovation and remodel of the Emergency Department not only signals a fresh look, but also the launch and redesign of Emergency Care Services at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: Focused Care and Acute Care. Focused Care for patients needing minor care with minimal, additional testing. Acute Care for patients requiring more advanced medical attention and diagnostic testing. We have four fully equipped critical care specialty rooms ready to handle the most acute emergencies. Designating the most appropriate care track for our patients, enhances the patient experience and supports patient care.

In addition to the added value of this redesign inside the Emergency Department, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is proud to offer Emergency Department valet services. This service is designed to meet the needs of our patients and their families at no charge from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.. These services are just one more way we’re working to improve health every day and to become the provider of choice for our Prince William County Community.