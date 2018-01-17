Some OmniRide commuter buses will miss these stops Friday afternoon

We’re hearing from OmniRide that the March for Life on Friday will cause some of its buses to miss their stops.

From the transit agency:

Some Montclair-Washington and South Route 1 OmniRide trips will detour the afternoon of Friday, January 19, due to street closures for the March for Life.

The MC-101 trip will start at 14th & F at 12:22 p.m., and will miss the first five stops of the route.

MC-101 Missed Stops:

-D & 7 th

-7 th & Maryland

& Maryland -7 th & Independence

& Independence -Pennsylvania & 7th

-11th& E

MC-101 Alternate Stops:

-14 th & F

& F -14 th & Pennsylvania

& Pennsylvania -14th& Independence

MC-101 passengers who are unable to board at an alternate stop are encouraged to board the D-301 Dale City-Navy Yard bus at 7th & Maryland around 12:22 p.m., and transfer at the Pentagon to the MC-101.

Starting with the MC-102 and RS-1, Montclair-Washington and South Route 1 OmniRide buses will start their routes at Pennsylvania & 7th. These routes will resume regular service when the street closures end around 3:30 p.m.

Missed Stops:

-D & 7 th

-7 th & Maryland

& Maryland -7th& Independence

Alternate Stops: