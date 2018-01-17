Menu
Traffic
Some OmniRide commuter buses will miss these stops Friday afternoon

by Potomac Local on January 17, 2018 at 2:55 pm Leave a Comment

We’re hearing from OmniRide that the March for Life on Friday will cause some of its buses to miss their stops. 

From the transit agency: 

Some Montclair-Washington and South Route 1 OmniRide trips will detour the afternoon of Friday, January 19, due to street closures for the March for Life.

The MC-101 trip will start at 14th & F at 12:22 p.m., and will miss the first five stops of the route.

MC-101 Missed Stops:

  •        -D & 7th
  •        -7th& Maryland
  •        -7th& Independence
  •        -Pennsylvania & 7th
  •        -11th& E

MC-101 Alternate Stops:

  •        -14th& F
  •        -14th& Pennsylvania
  •        -14th& Independence

MC-101 passengers who are unable to board at an alternate stop are encouraged to board the D-301 Dale City-Navy Yard bus at 7th & Maryland around 12:22 p.m., and transfer at the Pentagon to the MC-101.

Starting with the MC-102 and RS-1, Montclair-Washington and South Route 1 OmniRide buses will start their routes at Pennsylvania & 7th. These routes will resume regular service when the street closures end around 3:30 p.m.

Missed Stops:

  •        -D & 7th
  •        -7th& Maryland
  •        -7th& Independence

Alternate Stops:

  •       -Pennsylvania & 7th
  •        -14th& Independence
