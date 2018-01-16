Menu
Woodbridge
32°
Snow Shower
Feels like: 25°F
Wind: 8mph NNW
Humidity: 82%
Pressure: 30.32"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Winter weather delays and closings information for Jan. 17, 2018
For a Better Commute. For a Better Manassas.

News
A recycling company is giving these high school fashion students get a second chance to show off their wearable art projects after they got snowed out

by Potomac Local on January 16, 2018 at 4:55 pm Leave a Comment

Become a member today and keep reading!

Please login or subscribe to either a monthly plan for $6 or an annual plan for $65.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Manassas Local, Woodbridge Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...