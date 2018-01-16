Driver in stolen car leads police on chase through Triangle

Police tell us they chased a man accused of hopping into an idling car in the early morning hours of Monday and stealing it, leading police on a chase through Triangle.

From a press release:

Strong-Armed Robbery * ARREST | Hit & Run and Felony Eluding * NEW INCIDENT – On January 14 at 12:34AM, officers responded to the 17100 block of Dumfries Rd in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a stolen vehicle in progress. The owner of the vehicle reported to police that he had turned his vehicle on to warm it up when an unknown male got in and drove away. A responding Prince William County police officer located the vehicle driving in the area of Dumfries Rd and Jefferson Davis Hwy and attempted a vehicle stop. The driver ignored the officer’s emergency equipment, including lights and siren, and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The officer lost sight of the vehicle at which point the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, the driver of the vehicle was involved in an accident with another vehicle in the 17900 block of Old Triangle Rd. After the accident, the driver immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Additional officers responded and located the suspect running along Old Triangle Rd and took him into custody without incident. Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Jose Neftaly CANALES GRANADOS, was wanted for a robbery and assault & battery which occurred at a hotel located in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge on January 1. There were no injuries reported by the other driver involved in the accident. Minor injuries were reported by the accused. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on January 14:

Jose Neftaly CANALES GRANADOS, 24, of 4215 Holiday Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with robbery, grand larceny, felony eluding, felony hit & run, driving under the influence, assault & battery, and driving on a revoked license

Court Date: February 5, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Strong-Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On January 1 at 4:25PM, officers responded to investigate an assault which occurred earlier that morning at a hotel located in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191). The investigation revealed that the victim, a 50-year-old man of Woodbridge, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, an acquaintance. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim then took his wallet. The parties eventually separated and victim returned to his residence where he later contacted police. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Jose Neftaly CANALES-GRANADOS. Attempts to located the accused have been unsuccessful.