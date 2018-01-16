Menu
Traffic
At least an inch of snow expected Tuesday. Telework if you can.

by Potomac Local on January 16, 2018 at 9:18 pm

Virginia transportation officials are telling commuters to plan to telework if they can ahead of a winter storm that could bring at least an inch of snow to the region, and throw a wrench into tomorrow morning’s commute.

From a press release: 

Virginia Department of Transportation crews have been busy preparing for snow that is forecasted to fall starting later this afternoon into Wednesday morning. VDOT asks drivers to keep monitoring forecasts and to plan ahead for an impacted Wednesday morning commute. See National Weather Service forecastWinter Weather Advisory and Winter Commuting Hazard statements.

Roads were pre-treated Monday and Tuesday with a special focus on critical locations such as bridges, ramps, overpasses, and turn lanes. Trucks will stage along roadways, ready to treat roads whether it be with salt and sand, or plow if needed, once snow begins to fall.

Due to low pavement temperatures, any precipitation will quickly stick to roads.Drivers are asked to adjust trips as needed to avoid driving in icy conditions.

Drivers are asked to:

  • Stay closely tuned to weather forecasts (see National Weather Service)overnight and through the day tomorrow.
  • Consider teleworking or adjusting trips around the forecast. If conditions are icy, delay trips for safety.
  • Assume any “wet” pavement to be icy. Bridges, ramps, overpasses and lower-volume roads may ice first, and even previously treated roads will become slick quickly with the low pavement temperatures.
  • Ensure gas and wiper fluid tanks are full, and have a good emergency kit. Here’s how: www.ready.gov/car.
  • Be aware that low temperatures will mean continued potential for
    refreez and slick road conditions.

 

