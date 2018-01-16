At least an inch of snow expected Tuesday. Telework if you can.

Virginia transportation officials are telling commuters to plan to telework if they can ahead of a winter storm that could bring at least an inch of snow to the region, and throw a wrench into tomorrow morning’s commute.

From a press release:

Virginia Department of Transportation crews have been busy preparing for snow that is forecasted to fall starting later this afternoon into Wednesday morning. VDOT asks drivers to keep monitoring forecasts and to plan ahead for an impacted Wednesday morning commute. See National Weather Service forecast, Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Commuting Hazard statements.

Roads were pre-treated Monday and Tuesday with a special focus on critical locations such as bridges, ramps, overpasses, and turn lanes. Trucks will stage along roadways, ready to treat roads whether it be with salt and sand, or plow if needed, once snow begins to fall.

Due to low pavement temperatures, any precipitation will quickly stick to roads.Drivers are asked to adjust trips as needed to avoid driving in icy conditions.

Drivers are asked to: