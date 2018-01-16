Traffic At least an inch of snow expected Tuesday. Telework if you can.
Virginia transportation officials are telling commuters to plan to telework if they can ahead of a winter storm that could bring at least an inch of snow to the region, and throw a wrench into tomorrow morning’s commute.
From a press release:
Virginia Department of Transportation crews have been busy preparing for snow that is forecasted to fall starting later this afternoon into Wednesday morning. VDOT asks drivers to keep monitoring forecasts and to plan ahead for an impacted Wednesday morning commute. See National Weather Service forecast, Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Commuting Hazard statements.
Roads were pre-treated Monday and Tuesday with a special focus on critical locations such as bridges, ramps, overpasses, and turn lanes. Trucks will stage along roadways, ready to treat roads whether it be with salt and sand, or plow if needed, once snow begins to fall.
Due to low pavement temperatures, any precipitation will quickly stick to roads.Drivers are asked to adjust trips as needed to avoid driving in icy conditions.
Drivers are asked to:
- Stay closely tuned to weather forecasts (see National Weather Service)overnight and through the day tomorrow.
- Consider teleworking or adjusting trips around the forecast. If conditions are icy, delay trips for safety.
- Assume any “wet” pavement to be icy. Bridges, ramps, overpasses and lower-volume roads may ice first, and even previously treated roads will become slick quickly with the low pavement temperatures.
- Ensure gas and wiper fluid tanks are full, and have a good emergency kit. Here’s how: www.ready.gov/car.
- Be aware that low temperatures will mean continued potential for
refreez and slick road conditions.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘Acting with an air of arrogance is not the FreshySites way’
January 16, 2018 Comments off
IT threats to look out for in 2018
January 15, 2018 Comments off
The friendly faces of website design, SEO, online advertising
January 7, 2018 Comments off
January 4, 2018 Comments off
Say ‘Bristow’ to get Wednesday’s mystery breakfast item (details)
January 1, 2018 Comments off