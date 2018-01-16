“Be Ego Free” – the second part of the FreshySites Ethos.

This mantra flows seamlessly from the first component of our Ethos Serve the Customer.

As we said in our previous post, without the members of our client family, we wouldn’t be here. We always strive to impress upon our clients that they’re our top priority through making customer service and support best practices an integral part of the FS process.

Being ego-free is another way we effectively serve each and every one of our customers.

Whenever we’re collaborating with one another, and with clients, each one of us makes a concerted effort to treat whoever we’re working with the utmost respect and kindness, always making them feel comfortable and valued.

Acting with an air of arrogance is not the FreshySites way.

Everyone on our team, as well as each one of our clients, has something to offer. We value the differences in our team members’ skills and abilities because it makes us stronger as a unit and better able to serve our various clients’ different needs.

We’re confident in our individual team member’s talents and abilities, as well as our team’s collective skills and capabilities.

However, we recognize that we’re not perfect. Though we may be experts in certain fields, there is always more to learn – from each other and from our clients.

Being ego-free is an essential part of that, as well as ensuring the business-to-client relationship is both respected and trusted.

You couldn’t trust us to take your business or organization’s message and effectively communicate it to the public through a beautiful website if you felt like we didn’t listen to your input because we thought ours was better.

At FresySites, you’ll never feel like that. Once you’re a member of the FS client family, you and your input will always be valued first and foremost.

FreshySites – a regionally focused company with national reach and operations, dedicated to serving our clients through being ego-free.

