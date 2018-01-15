Arrest made in early morning shooting

WOODBRIDGE — One person was shot in the upper body early Monday and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

From Prince William police:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On January 15 at 12:12AM, officers responded to the 14100 block of Fisher Ave in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 23-year-old man, and a female acquaintance were invited to an apartment in the above area. At one point the accused arrived at the apartment appearing to be under the influence of narcotics. The victim offered to give the accused a ride home due to his condition. While in the vehicle, the accused and the victim got into an argument. During the argument, the accused shot the victim in the upper body and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The suspect was later located and arrested in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave and was also transported to an area hospital. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as John Anthony ARNOLD, was arrested. Arrested on January 15: John Anthony ARNOLD, 19, of 2710 Steele Ct in Dumfries Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of firearm in commission of a felony and burglary while armed Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

In a separate and unrelated incident, we’re hearing that a fight inside a Woodbridge Chuck-E-Cheese on Saturday led to shots being fired outside the children’s eatery.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

From police: