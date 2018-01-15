1 to 2 inches of snow possible. Maybe 3 inches in some areas.

Here is additional info on the Tue-Wed snowfall. Since this event is 24 hrs (or more) from starting, and there are still some uncertainties, changes to the Winter Weather Advisories (across northern MD and eastern WV) are likely. Stay tuned for updates this evening and tonight. pic.twitter.com/rE1Z0LXBmV — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 15, 2018

A winter storm will bring as much as three inches of snow to our region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service says to expect about 1 to 2 inches conservatively. Some areas could get up to three inches in a boom scenario.

The snow is expected to start Tuesday morning in the mountains west of our area, and then work its way into our region about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory had been issued Monday night for portions of West Virginia and Maryland. The National Weather Service says more advisories for our region could be issued Tuesday.

The storm is expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute.

From the National Weather Service: There is a potential for hazardous commuting conditions for the Wednesday morning commute. A period of snow is expected to develop Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning across the Baltimore/Washington metro areas with the potential of one to two inches of snowfall accumulation on area roads. If this threat does materialize during the Wednesday morning rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn icy. This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays. If commuting Wednesday morning, be aware of the possibility of significant travel disruptions. Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s and then will drop into the 20s by nightfall.

It will be plenty cold enough for snow on Wednesday with a forecasted high temperature of just 29 degrees. The temperature on Wednesday night will dip into the teens.

The sun returns on Thursday with high temperatures in the 40s with lows in the low 20s.