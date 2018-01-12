Woman grabbed in the groin area while walking on sidewalk

Manassas police tell us a man walked up to a woman and grabbed her groin area while she was walking in on a sidewalk in the 9000 block of Sandalwood Drive.

From a press release:

Sexual Battery

On January 11, 2018 at 7:06 p.m., officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Sandalwood Dr for a report of a sexual battery. The victim, a 25-year-old resident of Manassas, told police she was walking on the sidewalk along the 9000 block of Sandalwood Dr when she was approached by a male subject wearing a ski mask. The male subject grabbed the victims groin area over her clothing, and then fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic teenage male, approximately four feet tall with a slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray and white camouflage hoodie, dark pants, and a ski mask. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000, or the Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.