Shots fired, bullet holes found inside homes

Two separate homeowners, in two different areas of Prince William County, told police they found bullet holes inside their homes.

From police:

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling – On January 11 at 2:09PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 15100 block of Heather Mill Ln in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that sometime between December 1, 2017, and January 10, 2018, a bullet broke through a window and was found on the window sill. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling – On January 9 at 10:06PM, officers responded to the 14800 block of Swallow Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The caller reported to police that several shots were heard in the above area. The caller also reported that an unknown white male wearing a white shirt and dark pants was seen running from the area immediately after the shots were heard. A short time later, a homeowner reported to police that two bullet holes were located in the front of a residence on Sparrow Ct. Several shells casing were located in the street nearby. No injuries or other property damage were reported.