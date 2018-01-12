News Shots fired, bullet holes found inside homes
Two separate homeowners, in two different areas of Prince William County, told police they found bullet holes inside their homes.
From police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling – On January 11 at 2:09PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 15100 block of Heather Mill Ln in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that sometime between December 1, 2017, and January 10, 2018, a bullet broke through a window and was found on the window sill. No injuries or other property damage were reported.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling – On January 9 at 10:06PM, officers responded to the 14800 block of Swallow Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The caller reported to police that several shots were heard in the above area. The caller also reported that an unknown white male wearing a white shirt and dark pants was seen running from the area immediately after the shots were heard. A short time later, a homeowner reported to police that two bullet holes were located in the front of a residence on Sparrow Ct. Several shells casing were located in the street nearby. No injuries or other property damage were reported.
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The friendly faces of website design, SEO, online advertising
January 7, 2018 Comments off
January 4, 2018 Comments off
Say ‘Bristow’ to get Wednesday’s mystery breakfast item (details)
January 1, 2018 Comments off
The top 10 photos of 2017 taken at ‘The Edge’
December 31, 2017 Comments off
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off