Democrats in Manassas and Manassas Park will have a new say as to who will lead them in the coming years.

A mass meeting will be held this month to elect new officers to the Manassas and Manassas Park Democratic Committee.

Current Chair Allen Muchnick is stepping down from his role to focus on personal matters, he tells us. The state party requires the organization to be “completely reorganized” every two years, he adds.

All current officers, with the exception of Muchnick, are up for reelection.

