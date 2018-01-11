Police today are on the lookout for someone who robbed a woman at gunpoint in Dale City while she was getting into her car.

The details from Prince William police:

Armed Robbery – On January 10 at 7:16PM, officers responded to the 14300 block of Westminister Ln in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, reported to police that she was walking to her vehicle when she was approached by an unknown man who asked the victim for a cigarette. When the victim refused, the suspect followed the victim to her vehicle. When the victim got into the vehicle, the suspect opened the door then brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect took money from the victim before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 25 years of age, 6’00”, 170lbs, with a thin build with a dark complexion. Last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.