Menu
Woodbridge
57°
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like: 57°F
Wind: 4mph SE
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 30.27"Hg
UV index: 1
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For a Better Prince William County.

News
Woman robbed at gunpoint while getting into her car in front of her apartment building

by Potomac Local on January 11, 2018 at 11:58 am Leave a Comment

Police today are on the lookout for someone who robbed a woman at gunpoint in Dale City while she was getting into her car. 

The details from Prince William police: 

Armed Robbery – On January 10 at 7:16PM, officers responded to the 14300 block of Westminister Ln in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, reported to police that she was walking to her vehicle when she was approached by an unknown man who asked the victim for a cigarette. When the victim refused, the suspect followed the victim to her vehicle. When the victim got into the vehicle, the suspect opened the door then brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect took money from the victim before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 25 years of age, 6’00”, 170lbs, with a thin build with a dark complexion. Last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Also from today’s report: 

Commercial Burglary – On January 8 at 8:15AM, officers responded to Velke Bures LLC located at 7200 Gary Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary. Employees reported to police that sometime between 3:30PM on January 5 and 8:00AM on January 8, a back door was damaged. Further investigation revealed that money, checks, and other property were reported missing from an interior office. There were no other signs of forced entry. The investigation continues.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Crime, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...