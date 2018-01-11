News Three people stabbed in Stafford. Now three more face charges.
Multiple people walked into two Stafford County clinics suffering stab wounds a week ago, Stafford authorities told us today.
That prompted an investigation into what the sheriff’s office is calling a “serious stabbing.”
More from a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals last week after an earlier drug-related matter led to a serious stabbing incident in the area of Democracy Circle that left one victim with extensive injuries.
On January 4, 2018 at approximately 3:30 p.m., a Stafford deputy responded to reports of a stabbing victim arriving at the Patient First clinic located at 60 Prosperity Lane. The victim was unconscious and had experienced significant blood loss due to multiple knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was then transported to Mary Washington Hospital.
At the same time, two other victims involved in the incident arrived at Stafford Hospital Center with knife wounds.
Deputies learned that an altercation broke out in the area of Democracy Circle as the result of a drug-related incident. The victims were attacked by three suspects—Austin Edwards, 20; Devin Edwards, 20; and Kseniya Tolstopyatova, 20.
The suspects were taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail. They received several charges including aggravated malicious wounding.
The incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The friendly faces of website design, SEO, online advertising
January 7, 2018 Comments off
January 4, 2018 Comments off
Say ‘Bristow’ to get Wednesday’s mystery breakfast item (details)
January 1, 2018 Comments off
The top 10 photos of 2017 taken at ‘The Edge’
December 31, 2017 Comments off
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off