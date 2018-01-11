Three people stabbed in Stafford. Now three more face charges.

Multiple people walked into two Stafford County clinics suffering stab wounds a week ago, Stafford authorities told us today.

That prompted an investigation into what the sheriff’s office is calling a “serious stabbing.”

More from a press release:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals last week after an earlier drug-related matter led to a serious stabbing incident in the area of Democracy Circle that left one victim with extensive injuries.

On January 4, 2018 at approximately 3:30 p.m., a Stafford deputy responded to reports of a stabbing victim arriving at the Patient First clinic located at 60 Prosperity Lane. The victim was unconscious and had experienced significant blood loss due to multiple knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was then transported to Mary Washington Hospital.

At the same time, two other victims involved in the incident arrived at Stafford Hospital Center with knife wounds.

Deputies learned that an altercation broke out in the area of Democracy Circle as the result of a drug-related incident. The victims were attacked by three suspects—Austin Edwards, 20; Devin Edwards, 20; and Kseniya Tolstopyatova, 20.

The suspects were taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail. They received several charges including aggravated malicious wounding.

The incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.