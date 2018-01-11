Menu
Woodbridge
56°
Cloudy
Feels like: 56°F
Wind: 4mph E
Humidity: 97%
Pressure: 30.01"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For a Better Prince William County.

News
‘Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Competition have been selected’

by Potomac Local on January 11, 2018 at 6:48 pm Leave a Comment
From an email: 
The speakers for the DR. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Competition have been selected.  Prince William Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta hosts this program annually in celebration of Dr. King.
 
This year’s event will be Monday, January 15, 11 a.m. at Hylton Memorial Chapel.  
 
The names of the speakers and the school they represent are below.
SELECTED SPEAKERS
Congratulations to the following students who will speak before the audience on the 15h.   Please note the reference to the judge’s choice award.

Middle School (in alpha order by student name)
Jennine Faruque                               Stonewall Middle School
Angela Ngono Noumedem               Gainesville Middle School 

Syed Sarim                                         Porter School

A 4th middle school participant (The Judge’s Choice/Honorable Mention Award) was chosen who will be announced at the program.   

High School (in alpha order by student name)
Zion Fozo                    Potomac High School 

Gladys Gonzalez        Osbourn High School (City of Manassas)
Zoree Jones                Patriot High School   

A 4th high school participant (The Judge’s Choice/Honorable Mention Award) was chosen who will be announced at the program.   

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Prince William
A word from our sponsors...