News ‘Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Competition have been selected’
The speakers for the DR. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Competition have been selected. Prince William Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta hosts this program annually in celebration of Dr. King.This year’s event will be Monday, January 15, 11 a.m. at Hylton Memorial Chapel.The names of the speakers and the school they represent are below.
SELECTED SPEAKERS
Congratulations to the following students who will speak before the audience on the 15h. Please note the reference to the judge’s choice award.
Middle School (in alpha order by student name)
Jennine Faruque Stonewall Middle School
Angela Ngono Noumedem Gainesville Middle SchoolSyed Sarim
Porter School
A 4th middle school participant (The Judge’s Choice/Honorable Mention Award) was chosen who will be announced at the program.
High School (in alpha order by student name)
Zion Fozo Potomac High SchoolGladys Gonzalez Osbourn High School (City of Manassas)
Zoree Jones Patriot High School
A 4th high school participant (The Judge’s Choice/Honorable Mention Award) was chosen who will be announced at the program.
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The friendly faces of website design, SEO, online advertising
January 7, 2018 Comments off
January 4, 2018 Comments off
Say ‘Bristow’ to get Wednesday’s mystery breakfast item (details)
January 1, 2018 Comments off
The top 10 photos of 2017 taken at ‘The Edge’
December 31, 2017 Comments off
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off