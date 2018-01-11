News Deal closes on East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas
After reporting today on the stalled sale of the East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas, we got word this afternoon the sale of the troubled park went through.
Residents of the park were nearly evicted, and homes in the park demolished due to raw sewage leaking into storm drains, and then into the public water supply.
From a press release:
“The City of Manassas is pleased to announce that the East End Mobile Home Park has been sold to Catholics for Housing. For more than nine years the City worked to enforce it’s Code and cause the previous owner to make repairs to the private water and sewer system. The failing system ultimately became a public health issue. To alleviate the growing problem, the City of Manassas elected to purchase the Park. This would have resulted in its closure and the current residents would have been displaced.
The City no longer has a contract to purchase the property. Catholics for Housing now owns the property and will manage it, allowing the residents to stay in their homes. The City of Manassas will oversee the installation of new utility infrastructure by CFH which, when completed, will be turned over to the City to own and operate.
“We are looking forward to the reconstruction of the sewer and water facilities which will become part of the City’s municipal system,” said City Manager W. Patrick Pate. “We hope that under the management of Catholics for Housing we will see continued revitalization of this neighborhood.”
Catholics for Housing also tell us via press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
“It’s so gratifying to have this all-important first phase completed and to be able to own and operate the park in a way that benefits this entire community,” said CFH Executive Director Karen DeVito. “We are thrilled that our skills, expertise, resources and commitment to preserving housing opportunities will not only keep these families in their homes, but also enhance their quality of life by creating a safe and sustainable community.”
“This stretch of Centreville Road has been home to residents of three mobile home parks for many years. The original owners sold all but East End, which was kept in the family and managed by an agent for the last 10 years. DeVito has met many residents who have lived in the Park for 20 years or more; the park is home to approximately 300 adults and children.
“It often takes an entire community to make a positive impact and create a sustainable community, DeVito observed, and that is certainly the case with East End. Since it first became apparent that the acquisition of East End Mobile Home Park by CFH would save the homes for so many and would also be a viable business opportunity, CFH has developed a vision for East End and has worked with the residents, financial partners, advocates and the staff and elected officials of the City of Manassas. “It has truly taken a village to sustain the housing opportunities at East End,” commented DeVito.”
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The friendly faces of website design, SEO, online advertising
January 7, 2018 Comments off
January 4, 2018 Comments off
Say ‘Bristow’ to get Wednesday’s mystery breakfast item (details)
January 1, 2018 Comments off
The top 10 photos of 2017 taken at ‘The Edge’
December 31, 2017 Comments off
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off